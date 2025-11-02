Entertainment

D4vd's mansion raided as Celeste Rivas murder case takes dark turn

The 'Leave Her' hitmaker has been linked to the murder mystery surrounding Celeste Rivas, whose remains were found in September this year

  By Fatima Hassan
A private investigator, Steve Fischer, has made bombshell claims after an unexpected police raid at D4vd’s Hollywood Hills mansion amid the Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case. 

According to the New York Post's report, the officials found a set of heavy-duty tools inside the disgraced rapper’s residence, labelling them as items that "belong on a farm, not in a luxury home." 

Notably, upon his investigation, Steve recently told a media outlet that he uncovered several heavy-duty tools still in their packaging. 

"These are items you'd typically find on a farm, not in a Hollywood Hills home," before adding that this rugged equipment "would serve no purpose" in a modern mansion.

However, the investigator has declined to specify what the tools were, citing the ongoing police inquiry, and made clear he was not alleging they were linked to the teenager’s death.

The alleged discovery comes months after the Los Angeles police continued to investigate the tragic death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered body was found in a Tesla registered to the artist on September 8, this year.

Reportedly, the vehicle had been parked and unused for several months near the musician’s property in the Hollywood Hills.

After the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that it would continue the ongoing investigation, D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, cancelled his remaining U.S. tour dates due to the ongoing murder mystery.  

