Zendaya brings 'Spider-Man 4' glam to Rome promo tour with Tom Holland: See pics 

Zendaya has surprised fans with her unconventional glam at the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand-New Day in Rome with her husband, Tom Holland.
The Euphoria actress turned to her Instagram account to share a glimpse into her glamorous look, which she created for the promotional campaign.
Recently, Zendaya and Tom travelled to Germany to promote their new film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, after spending days in Europe last week.
Jumping from one country to another, The Drama matches her style to the movie and her marital status, as she rocks a blood red shimmery top showing off her abs in a matching mini skirt.
During her special appearance in Rome, Italy, Zendaya also flaunted a giant wedding ring, which she received from her long-time partner.
The 29-year-old American actress and singer is also leaving fans swooning, uploading a romantic photo featuring Tom.
Zendaya matches her style to the movie and her marital status:
"Just jumping on to say hi from our stop in Rome @spidermanmovie," Zandaya stated in the caption.
As the new photos gained popularity on social media, fans rushed to the comment section to praise the couple for giving a glimpse into their off-screen chemistry.
Fans' reaction:
One user immediately noticed the photo, writing, "Thank u for the last pic."
"Here for the last slide," another noted.
A third commented, "THE LAST SLIDE I LOVE YOU BOTH SM."
"OMGGG THAT’S PETER&MJ ON THE LAST SLIDE," a fourth added.
Zendaya and Tom Holland as Peter Parker and MJ:
More than being in a relationship, Zendaya and Tom Holland have been ruling fans' hearts with their unique chemistry on the big screen.
The two, who are widely recognised as Peter Parker and MJ from the Spider-Man franchise, are now getting married and set to appear together in the fourth instalment of the film.
Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship timeline:
Despite being loved by their fans, Zendaya and Tom kept their relationship away from the public eye until they were publicly spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles in July 2021.
They initially sparked romance rumours in July 2016 while co-starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Years after their PDA date, Tom and Zendaya became the subject of online chatter when the actress was wearing a giant diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards ceremony in January 2025.
Later, the actor's father confirmed that the pair had quietly got engaged in December 2024 and is ready to start a new chapter of their life.
This year Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, playfully teased media persons, sparking marriage speculations.
During the interview, the longtime stylist said they had already tied the knot in a private ceremony, and the press had missed it.
At the time, a viral, fabricated image of the couple’s wedding fooled many fans—and even members of Holland’s own family.
However, months after the image drama, Tom Holland has finally confirmed his marriage to Zendaya before kicking off their Spider-Man 4 European press tour.
When asked by Esquire U.K. if he had to reassure relatives who thought they were excluded from the Italian nuptials, Holland responded, "No, because they were all there."
Furthermore, he subsequently added, "That’s all you’ll get on that," and gushed, "I found my person."
Tom Holland and Zendaya's upcoming projects:
Later, they stepped out in Europe to promote their upcoming adventure-science fiction film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is slated to be released on July 31st, 2026.
Apart from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya and Tom Holland also ignite the big screens in Christopher Nolan's epic movie, The Odyssey, which hits theatres on July 17th.
The actress plays the Greek goddess Athena, while the actor portrays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus (played by Matt Damon)
Notably, the cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Travis Scott, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Mia Goth, Himesh Patel, Ryan Hurst and others.