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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
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Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi step out in matching style amid romance rumours

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner turn heads during casual Australia stroll

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner turn heads during casual Australia stroll
Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner turn heads during casual Australia stroll

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner keep their relationship going strong

On Tuesday, the Wuthering Heights star and The Kardashians starlet were spotted taking a dog for a walk in Australia, with fans quick to notice the pair sporting coordinated outfits during the casual outing.

Jenner and Elordi were photographed together in Byron Bay, where they took a dog for a leisurely walk through the coastal town.

Keeping things casual, both wore eye-catching raincoats with dark trousers and concealed their faces with sunglasses, while Jenner sported a bandana and Elordi a baseball cap.

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi step out in matching style amid romance rumours

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner outings

Their Australian getaway comes weeks after the rumored couple were spotted spending time together in Japan.

On June 1, Japanese restaurant Udon Shin shared a photo on Instagram showing the Euphoria actor and the model enjoying a meal together during a date night in Tokyo.


Before their trip abroad, Elordi and Jenner reportedly spent time together in Hawaii.

According to DeuxMoi, the pair were spotted grabbing breakfast in Kaua'i and were also seen enjoying coffee runs, shopping and relaxing at a resort.


Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner romance buzz 

The Saltburn star attended Jenner’s birthday celebration in 2022, but romance rumours didn’t emerge until the pair were spotted chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2026 and later seen together at Coachella in April.

Later that month, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that the pair have "been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months."

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner navigate new romance

In May, another source told that the pair were in the process of figuring out their relationship.

"They're not trying to turn this into some big public thing," the source explained, before adding, "They enjoy spending time together in more private settings."

"They want to keep things low-key while they're figuring things out naturally," the insider said at the time, noting further, "Kendall really likes him though."

Kendall Jenner dating history

Jenner previously dated Bad Bunny, and was with Devin Booker for two years. She has also been romantically linked to Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles.

Jacob Elordi dating history

Elordi, who is also known to keep his personal life private, has previously been linked to Olivia Jade, Kaia Gerber, Zendaya and Joey King.

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