Katy Perry makes big move after Orlando Bloom shrugs off her new diss track 'Watch It Burn'

Katy Perry has made a major announcement after her ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, debuted his teenage girlfriend, Luisa Laemmel.
The pop star has publicly revealed that her upcoming song, Watch It Burn, reflects her painful dating history, but her former partner has not paid attention to her song.
Now Katy took to her Instagram stories to confirm her latest musical collaboration with Mimi Webb and Bea at Oxfordshire Blenheim Palace Festival, taking place on July 1st, 2026.
"ANNOUNCEMENT Joining @katyperry & @mimiiiwebb will be @beaandherbizness - get the final tickets from the link in bio," the statement read.
Fans' reaction:
As the announcement gained popularity, several fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement, with one commenting, "@katyperry come back to us please, we need you."
"Love her so much," another noted.
A third said, "Oh, Queen."
This update appeared to be a scathing reaction from Katy after her former boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, with whom she parted ways last year is believed to be turn deaf ear to the singer's upcoming song, Watch It Burn.
Katy Perry disses Orlando Bloom in 'Watch It Burn':
In a recent interview, the 143 hitmaker, who is currently dating Canadian former prime minister Justin Trudeau, clarified that her single, Watch It Burn, is about confronting suppressed anger and wrestling with her darkness following a notably tough year.
"In ‘Watch It Burn,’ I am wrestling with my darkness, but last year was pretty tough; I have not given myself permission to be angry my whole life over things where I should be f—king angry about," the musician told Tranter.
She continued, "What I’ve done is I pushed it down, but I should be f—king angry. I’m allowed to be angry for a f—king moment."
It is pertinent to note that Katy Perry also dragged Orlando Bloom and John Mayer as she playfully criticised her former partners during her live performance at the O Son do Camiño festival in Spain.
She also snubbed the Troy actor on the 2026 Father’s Day, with whom she shares her only daughter, Daisy Dive Bloom, by not posting any statement for him.
Orlando Bloom's new appearance with Luisa Laemmel:
Despite her subtle digs, Orlando appeared unbothered as he made a rare appearance with his new girlfriend, Luisa Laemmel, who is also a Swiss Model.
The couple, who have a 21-year age gap, was seen in the city on Monday for the event, which sees designers showcase their Spring/ Summer 2027 menswear collections.
During the outing, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was all smiles and appeared unbothered by Katy’s upcoming diss track, as he enjoyed spending time with his new partner.
One onlooker said they were "touchy-feely" as they enjoyed a date night at Levi’s Stadium in California.
Another insider spoke about their chemistry, "Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months."
"They’ve become a proper little family unit and Orlando even flew his teacup poodle Biggie Smalls over for the trip," the tipster added.
It also seems that Katy Perry is apparently not delighted with Orlando's new relationship and is set to release a new song, Watch It Burn.
About Katy Perry's new song:
Katy Perry's new single, Watch It Burn, is scheduled to be released on June 25th.
The pop-rock track, written alongside Justin Tranter, made its live debut during her headline set at the O Son do Camiño festival in Spain on June 19th.