Rod Stewart breaks silence after mid-show incident during Utah concert

Months after battling with a severe bout of the flu and an acute upper respiratory infection, Rod Stewart has returned to the musical scene.
The rock legend appeared on stage at the West Valley City, Utah, on Friday, June 19th, after cancelling scheduled shows for his tour, One Last Time.
What happened at West Valley City?
During his last show in Utah, Stewart sparked worry among fans after he suddenly paused his performance to use an oxygen tank.
In the viral clips, the legendary musician is seen using the oxygen tank, sparking chaos online.
He later resumed his performance as he shouted, "The show must go on," leaving the crowd screaming.
Days after the shocking incident, Stewart responded to his worried fans, assuring them that he is doing "absolutely" fine.
Rod Stewart's response:
"I'm absolutely fine!" he added as clips of the Maggie May singer, 81, went viral over the weekend after he paused a concert in West Valley City.
He continued revealing that he was not aware of the altitude, which resulted in a decrease in oxygen, saying, "I'm 100% fine now. We were performing at high altitude - 1500m above sea level - and nobody bothered to tell me before the show."
The Sailing crooner additionally told Daily Record, "Anyone who runs to keep in shape will know you have to acclimatise to high altitude. That‘s why, for example, the Scotland squad flew into America long before their first game at the World Cup."
"A few minutes before starting the gig, I asked my assistant if we were at altitude, and he said no. So I ran on stage, launched into my set and started my silly dancing," he added.
Rod Stewart cancelled previous shows:
This update came after Rod Stewart was forced to cancel a show in California on doctor's orders after being diagnosed with an acute upper respiratory infection, resulting in laryngitis.
The critically acclaimed singer is currently recovering from a severe bout of the flu, an acute upper respiratory infection, and a recent incident where he nearly fainted from exhaustion on stage.
He has also previously suffered from a sinus infection and successfully beat a life-threatening disease, prostate cancer.
Rod Stewart kept his cancer diagnosis under wraps until he publicly announced his successful treatment and recovery in 2019, after being in remission from the fatal disease.
Rod Stewart is currently on his One Last Time tour, which marks his final large-scale world trek scheduled to conclude on August 15th, 2026.
During his headlining tour, the singer is promoting his 33rd studio album, Swing Fever, which is an upbeat collaboration with Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.
Rod Stewart's career highlights:
Sir Rod Stewart, whose real name is Roderick David Stewart, used the title Sir because he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in the 2016 Birthday Honours for his monumental contributions to music and extensive charity work.
Likewise, other prominent British celebrities, including Cynthia Erivo, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Ellie Goulding, Paul McCartney, Elton John and others, Rod also received the prestigious royal honour in 2016.
The Royal recognition:
He was awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to music and charity, but received the honour from Prince William, who is currently the next in line of the British throne, at a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony on October 11th, 2016.
Apart from his royal recognition, Rod Stewart also earned 15 Grammy nominations throughout his career and won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2005 for Stardust: The Great American Songbook Volume III.