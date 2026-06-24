Taylor Swift, Lainey Wilson team up for surprise performance at Travis Kelce event

Taylor Swift thrilled fans with a surprise appearance at fiancé Travis Kelce's Tight Ends and Friends concert, taking the stage alongside Lainey Wilson for an unexpected performance that brought the event to a memorable close.
On Tuesday, the Opalite singer, 36, supported Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen for the opening night ceremony of their annual three-day training camp and the Tight Ends & Friends Concert Presented by Sports Illustrated and Reese's in Nashville.
At the event, Dan + Shay, Lainey Wilson and Chase Rice also mesmerized the audience with their surprise performance.
Swift wrapped up the concert with a rendition of Love Story and a special duet with Wilson.
During the performance, the 14-time Grammy winner joked that fellow tight end Kittle had personally requested the hit song.
George Kittle’s reaction on Taylor Swift Performance
Kittle told PEOPLE at TEU on Tuesday that he is grateful that Swift made time to attend amid her and Kelce's wedding plans. "So we're just so thankful that they're here," he said.
Taylor Swift Performance at Tight End University in 2025
Swift returned to the event a year after attending the opening night of Tight End University in June 2025, a milestone occasion that served as the couple’s red carpet debut.
The Bad Romance singer capped off that appearance with a surprise performance of Shake It Off at the Tight Ends & Friends concert.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at TEU party
Prior to the unexpected performance, the couple attended a party with Kittle and Olsen in the lead-up to the 2026 Tight End University season.
Swift served looks in a yellow floral jacquard mini dress from Simkhai, pairing it with matching yellow crystal Aquazzura stilettos and her signature red lip.
On other hand, Kelce wore a white shirt with a red collar, beige shorts, and black loafers.
The pair posed at the event alongside Kittle and his wife, Claire, as well as Olsen and his daughter, Talbot, for a snap.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding
The event came amid Swift and Kelce getting ready to say their “I dos” as the reports suggested that they're set to tie the knot this summer.
Travis Kelce Pre-Wedding Celebrations
Travis was recently spotted celebrating with friends across California, sparking bachelor party rumours.
He enjoyed nights out in West Hollywood and at a Chris Lake concert, where he gave a sweet shoutout to Taylor Swift when her remix played.
The celebrations continued with a NASCAR race in San Diego, where he was seen alongside Patrick Mahomes.
Taylor Swift Pre-Wedding Celebrations
At the same time, Swift seemed to be spending a relaxing weekend with friends in Rhode Island, with Abigail Anderson among those spotted at her Watch Hill estate, per TMZ.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement
The pair announced their engagement in an Instagram post in August 2025, with Swift writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”