Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez set for major animated film — Here’s what we know

Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez are set to lend their voices to Not Alone, a new animated alien adventure from Illumination.
The animated feature has secured a wide release on April 16, 2027, taking the place of Untitled Illumination Event Film..
The announcement was made during the Annecy Film Festival in France.
Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez’s character in Not Alone
In his first-ever feature-length animated film, four-time Oscar nominee Chalamet will star as Joe, “an introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone.”
Co-starring with Chalamet is Emmy and Grammy nominee Gomez as “Fran, a brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world’s first-ever plant-fueled rocket.”
Film synopsis
As per Deadline the synopsis reads, “When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance. Life becomes more complicated when three aliens—tiny, unruly and adorable—take refuge in Joe’s home. Dunk, Welly and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous-yet-inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran’s rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety.”
Not Alone cast
Apart from Chalamet and Comez, the star-studded voice cast includes Rob Brydon, Diane Morgan, Jamie Demetriou, Brett Goldstein, Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris.
Not Alone production team
The movie is helmed by Eric Guillon, who co-directed Despicable Me 3 and served as the character designer for the Despicable Me and Minions franchises.
Guillon is directing alongside Claire Dodgson (editor of The Lorax, Minions, Despicable Me 3, Minions: The Rise of Gru) and Jonathan Del Val (co-director of Minions: The Rise of Gru and The Secret Life of Pets 2).
The film is produced by Illumination’s founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.
Not Alone announcement
The project was officially unveiled on June 22, 2026, at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival.
Chalamet had teased the announcement in his Instagram Story on Sunday night.
He posted a photo of a cloudy sky with the caption “new movie announcement tmrw :)” overlaid on the image, with a small rocket emoji, looking as if it was blasting into space.
Selena Gomez work front
Gomez will return to Only Murders in the Building for its sixth season later this year.
Her portrayal of Mabel Mora has garnered five Golden Globe nominations, an acting Emmy nomination and four Emmy nods for Outstanding Comedy Series as an executive producer.
Her upcoming credits include the Linda Ronstadt biopic, directed by David O. Russell, in which she portrays the Grammy-winning singer.
Timothée Chalamet work front
Chalamet most recently graced the big screen in Marty Supreme, which earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor as well as best picture for his work as a producer.
Before then, the actor secured Academy Award nods for A Complete Unknown and Call Me by Your Name, two of his most celebrated performances.
Next up, he reprises his role as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, scheduled for release in December.