'Off Campus' stars Mika Abdalla, Josh Heuston confirms romance after major move

Romance appears to be in the air for the stars of Off Campus.
Off Campus co-stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston were spotted sharing affectionate moments in Paris, seemingly confirming months of speculation about their relationship.
As reported by Page Six, the photos shared on social media, Abdalla, who plays Allie Hayes in the hit Prime Video series, looked relaxed and affectionate as she spent time with her co-star, who plays dreamy musician Justin Kohl in the show.
The duo were followed by fans as they explored Paris nightlife, even stealing a romantic kiss during a brief stop at a bottle shop.
Among the candid moments shared were the two checking in at the airport and enjoying drinks in first class, smiling for eager fans documenting their journey.
Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston romance rumours
The romance rumours gained momentum as fans spotted sparks flying between the co-stars while they promoted the series together.
Although fans frequently questioned their relationship, neither Abdalla nor Heuston addressed the speculation — and now they may not have to.
Fans reaction on Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston romance
Fans were thrilled by the apparent hard launch, flooding social media with excited reactions and celebrating what many saw as confirmation of the long-running romance rumours.
“They look sooo good together. Love it,” one fan celebrated.
“Hell yeah,” cheered another.
The third excitedly noted “Love this for her! She deserves better than that lil boy from before.”
Mika Abdalla split fiancé Jake Short
The images come shortly after Abdalla revealed she and fiancé Jake Short had ended their relationship after an old podcast video reignited controversy.
The clip from a 2024 episode of the Sit and Chat podcast, hosted by Short and fellow Disney Channel star Bradley Steven Perry, featured Abdalla as a guest alongside Natasha Bure, Perry’s now-wife.
During the episode, titled Couples Therapy, Perry asked Short how he would describe Abdalla.
“I have two words,” he replied, “I’d be like, ‘Some b***h.’”
Josh Heuston’s relationship
Prior to his relationship with Off Campus co-star Mika Abdalla, he was in a highly publicized relationship with YouTuber and model Cartia Malan and was linked to model Carla Martinez.
Off Campus
Off Campus is a popular romantic comedy-drama series streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
Based on Elle Kennedy’s hit novel series, the show is a live-action college drama created by Louisa Levy that explores the friendships, romances, and heartbreaks of Briar University’s ice hockey players.’
Off Campus cast
The main cast of Off Campus includes Ella Bright as Hannah Wells and Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham, a hockey captain who enters a fake-dating arrangement with her.
Their circle also features Stephen Kalyn, Mika Abdalla, Jack Mulhern, Peyton List, and Nicholas Galitzine, rounding out the Briar University ensemble.
Off Campus season 2
Ahead of its highly successful May 2026 debut, Amazon officially renewed the show for a second season.
Production is currently underway and will shift focus to the next book in the series, The Score, following the romance between Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla)