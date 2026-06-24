Nicola Peltz’s new move sparks fresh question about Beckham family rift

Nicola Peltz has reignited rumours of a family rift after appearing to take a subtle swipe at the Beckhams on social media, days after husband Brooklyn Beckham reportedly sparked controversy with his Father’s Day posts.
To mark the day, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham shared several throwback pictures of their children, among them Brooklyn, amid reports of a strained family relationship.
According to The Sun, the posts reportedly left Brooklyn upset, as his parents tagged him despite an alleged request that they avoid doing so.
Amid the ongoing buzz, Nicola appeared to address the situation by posting a mysterious quote on social media.
It simply reads: “I am in love with this sentence: “Forgive yourself for not knowing earlier what only time could teach.””
David Beckham’s message on Father’s Day
Brooklyn’s dad David shared a selfie with each of his children – including him – and a heartfelt message reading: “Being a dad is my most important job… I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham for giving me our beautiful family.”
Victoria Beckham’s message on Father’s Day
The Spice Girl alum also wrote a messgae on Father’s day, “David you truly are the best daddy.”
She went on to share “Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children and we love you so much. Happy Father’s Day.”
Brooklyn Beckham’s reaction on David Beckham and Victoria Beckham post
Soon after Brooklyn’s parents dropped the message, the aspiring chef was reportedly fury as the source said, “He’s fuming about it. He’s asked them to leave him alone and they just keep posting him.”
The tipster mentioned, “It just brings the whole thing up all over again. He wishes they’d leave it and leave him alone.”
Brooklyn Beckham’s bombshell statement
Earlier this year, Brooklyn addressed the ongoing tensions publicly, stating that he had remained silent for years and did not wish to mend the relationship.
He released a lengthy statement on his Instagram Stories, Brooklyn accusing his parents of treating him and his siblings as "commercial props" and prioritizing public promotion above genuine family connection.
Brooklyn also claimed his mother refused to help his wife, Nicola Peltz, in a charitable effort to save displaced dogs during the Los Angeles fires.
Victoria Beckham’s reaction on Brooklyn’s claim
Victoria responded to Brooklyn’s bombshell statement by expressing that she and David have "always tried to be the best parents that we can be". Behind the scenes, sources reported she was completely distraught and felt deeply misunderstood by the accusations
David Beckham reaction
David appeared to address the fallout from son Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram statement during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box.
Discussing social media and mental health, the 50-year-old said his children had “made mistakes” and reflected on both the positive and negative impact of social media.