Taylor Swift makes loved-up appearance with Travis Kelce ahead of wedding

Taylor Swift showed her support for fiancé Travis Kelce at the annual Tight End University event, making a public appearance shortly after the couple reportedly celebrated separate pre-wedding festivities with friends and family.
On June 22, the Lover singer was spotted with fiancé the NFL star, along with fellow NFL tight ends George Kittle and Greg Olsen, at a gathering ahead of the 2026 Tight End University season.
For the appearance, Swift chose to wear a yellow floral jacquard mini dress from Simkhai for the occasion, pairing her the outfit with a of matching yellow crystal Aquazzura stilettos.
She finished off her look with her signature red lip.
On the other hand, Kelce donned a white shirt featuring a red collar, as well as a pair of beige shorts and black loafers.
Swift and Kelce joined George Kittle, Claire Kittle, Greg Olsen and his daughter Talbot for a photo that was posted on the official TEU Instagram page.
“TEU Yearbook cover worthy,” the post's caption read.
Taylor Swift’s first appearance at TEU event
The appearance was Swift’s second TEU event, after she wowed fans with a performance of Shake It Off during Kelce’s Nashville concert last year.
“We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players who are going to play and these are the tight ends,” Swift, who wore a black mini dress and matching boots, said as she introduced the song at the time, while referencing its lyrics.
Previously, a source told PEOPLE about the surprise moment, “Taylor surprised the crowd by joining Kane Brown onstage for ‘Shake It Off.' The crowd lost their minds! At the end of her performance, she made sure to thank the band and gave each one of them a hug.”
Tight Ends & Friends concert
The 2026 edition of the Tight Ends & Friends concert will be held at Nashville’s The Pinnacle on Tuesday, June 23.
A description on the website said, “Get ready for an unforgettable night at Tight Ends & Friends Nashville … Join us on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at The Pinnacle in Nashville for a one-of-a-kind celebration featuring surprise musical guests, live entertainment, and appearances from some of football's biggest stars.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding
Notably, the appearance came amid Swift and Kelce getting ready to say their “I dos” amid rumors that they're set to tie the knot on July 3.
Before tying the knot, the couple were seen marking the occasion with separate gatherings alongside their nearest and dearest.
Travis Kelce's Pre-Wedding Celebrations
Kelce was recently spotted celebrating with his rumoured bachelor party in California, enjoying a night out in West Hollywood with his brother Jason Kelce, former teammate Ross Travis and comedian Druski.
He also attended a Chris Lake concert in Los Angeles, where he gave Taylor Swift a sweet shoutout after a remix of her music played, joking to the crowd, “I bet y’all didn’t expect to hear Tay Tay tonight.”
Kelce enjoyed his pre-wedding time as he watched a NASCAR race in San Diego, where fans snapped a picture of him alongside Patrick Mahomes, 30.
Taylor Swift’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations
Swift was spotted spending a girls' weekend in Rhode Island, where her longtime friend Abigail Anderson and several other friends were spotted at Swift's Watch Hill mansion.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement
The pair announced their engagement in an Instagram post in August 2025, with Swift writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married”.