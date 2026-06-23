Brooklyn Beckham issues scathing response to Victoria & David Father’s Day posts

Victoria and David Beckham have once again failed to mend fences with their eldest child Brooklyn Beckham despite their emotional reconciliation attempt.
Over the weekend, the former Spice Girls alum and her footballer husband celebrated the 2026 Father’s Day with special posts on Instagram that also included emotional olive branches to their estranged son.
In their posts, David and Victoria both posted throwback family photos that also included Brooklyn.
The emotional posts received warm reactions from fans, who praised Victoria and David for being loving parents to Brooklyn Beckham despite his multiple harsh statements against the family.
However, the tributes failed to melt heart of the aspiring chef – who has relocated to the US with his wife, Nicola Peltz, following their feud with the Beckhams.
According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, Brooklyn Beckham is “absolutely furious” at his parents’ Instagram posts as he has told them over and over again not to tag him in their updates.
“He had previously instructed his parents not to tag him in online posts – something that they have continually ignored,” noted the outlet.
The source shared that the 27-year-old was left “filled with rage” by his high-profile mom and dad’s latest stunt.
“He’s fuming about it. He’s asked them to leave him alone and they just keep posting him. It just brings the whole thing up all over again,” told the tipster before adding, “He wishes they’d leave it and leave him alone.”
While Brooklyn has blocked all members of his family on his social media handles, the outlet noted that he might have seen the posts via his close ones or in media reports.
David Beckham’s Father’s Day post
“Being a dad is my most important job... I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham For giving me our beautiful family. Happy Father's Day to all the Dads around the world,” wrote the 51-year-old former football star.
Victoria Beckham’s Father’s Day post for David Beckham
Victoria Beckham also posted a touching tribute to the Inter Miami CF co-owner, writing, “David you truly are the best daddy. Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children and we love you so much. Happy Father’s Day.”
Brooklyn Beckham mocks family feud in new ad:
Brooklyn Beckham’s scathing reaction to Victoria and David Beckham’s posts comes just a few days after he took a cryptic swipe at his parents by mocking the ongoing family rift.
In the DoorDash ad, the aspiring chef referenced his “complicated” relationship with his family, stating, “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home.”
Tossing the FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets onto his coffee table, he continued, “It’s a long story,” before a text flashed across the screen that read, “It’s complicated. More soon.”
How much Brooklyn Beckham earned from DoorDash ad?
In a Saturday, June 20 report, Page Six revealed that Brooklyn Beckham received a massive payday of around $1 million for the controversial advertisement.