Patricia Fuenmayor, former Miss Venezuela, passes away at 51

Patricia Fuenmayor, former Miss Venezuela and correspondent, has passed away at the age of 51 following her cancer diagnosis.
The news was shared by Univision’s Despierta América, where she worked as a correspondent in New York.
In a post shared on Instagram, the show wrote, “We deeply regret the passing of Patricia Fuenmayor, our colleague and correspondent in New York. May she rest in peace.”
Fuenmayor won Reina Sudamericana 1997 in Bolivia
Fuenmayor represented her country in international events and won Reina Sudamericana 1997 in Bolivia, a title recognised across Latin America.
Following her pageant triumph, Fuenmayor made an amazing shift into television journalism, gaining immense success on Univision’s Despierta América and Edición Digital.
In her last Instagram post in January, Fuenmayor shared a few moments of joy along with her family, wishing blessings for the new year.
The post read, “Happy 2025!!!May this new year bring a thousand blessings to your homes... Health, Well-being, Joy and Abundance... From my family to yours... Happiness.”
Her fans and the journalism community have honoured her memory and have shared heartfelt tributes.
TV anchor Elyangelica Gonzalez wrote, “What a great pain Patricia! May God receive you in his holy glory, give strength to your family and comfort your beloved children.”
Fuenmayor left behind her husband, Jorge Safar Pérez, and their children.