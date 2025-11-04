'Wicked' cast reacts to Jonathan Bailey's 'Sexiest Man Alive 2025' title

Jonathan Bailey is pretty, and now he even has credentials to prove it!
The 37-year-old was crowned People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2025 on Monday, November 3, and received a basket of congratulations from his Wicked cast members.
In their sweet video message, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, Ethan Slater, and Marissa Bode appeared wearing white t-shirts featuring Jonathan photoshoot snaps from his People's cover story.
They gushed about his physique, his abs and his charisma, as well as his kindness and authenticity.
Jeff, who plays The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the fantasy series, described Jonathan as "the sexiest man not only on this planet but in the solar system, in the universe, and any multiverse."
While Cynthia noted, "Now the world knows what I've known all along."
During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to mark the latest milestone, Jonathan noted, "It's the honour of a lifetime." Teasingly he added, "I want to say, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so that I could be here."
Jonathan Bailey portrayed Prince Fiyero in Wicked (2024) and will reprise his role for Wicked: For Good, which is set to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.