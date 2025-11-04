Entertainment

Sophie Turner’s ex goes public with new flame as she linked to Chris Martin

Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner parted ways earlier this year months before dating Chris Martin

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Sophie Turner's ex-boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, finds new love as she begins dating Chris Martin. 

The Game of Thrones alum's former boyfriend was spotted with German influencer Nina Suess in London last week.

Shortly after a report suggested that Turner had been romantically involved with Coldplay's frontman, the 31-year-old aristocrat was pictured packing on the PDA with his new girlfriend.

According to Daily Mail, Pearson and Suess could not keep their hands off each other as they passionately kissed.

This romance came soon after an insider revealed that the Joan actress has gone on multiple dates with the 48-year-old English singer.

On Monday, the tipster told Us Weekly that both stars have finally moved on from their respective past relationships.

"They have gone out on a few dates in London; it is still very new, but they have a lot of chemistry, and there’s a definite spark between them," the source noted.

For those unaware, before dating Martin, Turner was linked to Peregrine Pearson, with whom she called it quits earlier this year, while the singer was dating popular actress Dakota Johnson.

As of now, neither Chris Martin nor Sophie Turner has officially confirmed these ongoing romance speculations. 

