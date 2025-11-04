Entertainment

Ariana Grande forced to 'deplane' ahead of ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere

Ariana Grande makes dissapointment announcement, confirms she won't attend ‘Wicked: For Good’ Brazil premiere

  By Hafsa Noor
Ariana Grande has announced that she won’t be able to attend the Wicked: For Good premiere in Brazil.

On Tuesday, November 4, the 7 Rings hitmaker revealed that she and her team had to “deplane” due to “safety issue” last minute.

Her announcement read, ““Brazil,I can't believe this is happening and i am beyond devastated to be sending this message. A few hours ago, my team and i had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue and it will not be taking off until l am tomorrow which means that i would not be making it in time for the Wicked For Good São Paulo premiere.”

Ariana added, “My team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this, we've searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial and also private options and absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time.”

The pop icon, who will play Glinda in the upcoming film, explained that even if she attempted a private option, a permit is requited in order to fly and that takes time to attain.

Ariana noted, “I am so heartbroken that i'm unable to be there with you all. we sincerely tried everything we could and i apologize from the bottom of my heart. Please shower my incredible castmates with all of the love.”

Her most-awaited film Wicked: For Good is set to release on November 21, 2025.

