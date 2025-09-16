Claudia Sheinbaum becomes first woman to lead Mexico’s Cry of Independence

Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum made history as the first woman to lead the annual Grito de Dolores, the traditional Independence Day cry that began over 200 years ago.
The Independence Day celebrations began on Monday night, September 15 with Sheinbaum carrying on the tradition by giving independence day shout from the National Palace.
Thousand of people gathered in Mexico's City's main square to watch her ring the bell, wave the flag and proclaim "Long live Mexico" to begin the festivities.
During the ceremony, Sheinbaum emphasized both the role of Mexican women and the nation's independence.
Grito de Dolores, or Cry of Dolores, is a traditional Independence Day ceremony led by Mexico’s president, named after the town of Dolores where priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla first called for a rebellion against Spain in 1810.
On her way to the balcony, Sheinbaum and her husband stopped to honour Leona Vicario, a key figure in Mexico's Independence, marking the first time a woman's painting had been displayed in the palace.
President Sheinbaum has received recognition for fighting cartel violence and maintaining steady relations with the United States.