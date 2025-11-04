Victoria Beckham pours her heart out after David earns honor by King Charles 

Victoria Beckham can not hide her pride after her husband, David Beckham, earned a new title from King Charles III.
On Tuesday, November 4, the English fashion designer turned to her Instagram account to pay an overwhelming tribute to her life partner after his noble achievement.
"David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country. Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honored by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish," Victoria stated in the caption.
She continued expressing her pride, "You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father."
"I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much xxx," the mom-of-four concluded.
This heartfelt statement from Victoria Beckham comes shortly after David Beckham received a knighthood from His Majesty at Windsor Castle today.
The retired English footballer has been recognized for his endless contributions to sports and charitable work during the investiture ceremony.
Similarly David, Victoria had previously earned her OBE in 2017 from future King, Prince William, in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.