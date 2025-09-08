Barack Obama wins third Emmy for narrating Netflix's 'Our Oceans'

Barack Obama has won third Emmy of his career at Creative Arts Emmys 2025.
According to Deadline, the 44th former President of the United States won Outstanding Narrator at the Creative Arts Emmys for his work on Our Oceans, the natural history series that he narrates for Netflix.
Obama has previously won for Working: What We Do All Day, the four-part documentary series that he produced for Netflix, in 2023 and for Our Great National Parks, the five-part wildlife series that he also produced for the streamer in 2022.
This year, he beat Planet Earth: Asia’s David Attenborough, Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color’s Idris Elba, The Americas’ Tom Hanks and Octopus!’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
The Higher Ground co-founder can now add three Emmys to his Grammy.
He is not, however, the first President to win an Emmy, President Dwight Eisenhower was awarded a prize in 1956 while still in office, but he is the first to win a competitive award for a specific television project as President Eisenhower won the Governors Award.
Our Oceans is a five-part series that premiered in November 2024. The series explores how much man has in common with the animals that populate the oceans and how their lives are impacted by the choices we make on land.
Each episode is dedicated to one of the world’s five oceans — Pacific, Indian, Atlantic, Arctic, and Southern — taking viewers on a 75,000-mile cruise across and beneath the surface.