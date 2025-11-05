Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 56th birthday in prison as menu reveals stark change

Sean “Diddy” Combs marked his 56th birthday behind bars this year, trading luxury celebrations for a prison meal and strict routine.
On Tuesday, the disgraced hip-hop mogul marked his 56th birthday with a stripped-down prison menu at the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey.
As per PEOPLE, Diddy, once accustomed to decadence and excess, now faced a basic menu of bran flakes, green beans, and a chickpea burger.
It is reported that the Bad Boy Recorder’s unusual cheeseburger favorite, applesauce, was nowhere to be found on the menu.
The morning meal, dished out at 6:30 a.m., consisted of fruit, bran flakes or whole wheat bread, jelly, and a side of skim milk and margarine.
In the prison Diddy was served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., including the option between chicken parmesan or a chickpea burger, and a beverage.
The lunch menu offered pasta with marinara sauce, sautéed spinach, and bread (garlic or whole wheat), followed by fruit or a sweet treat.
For dinner at 4:30 p.m. included cheese pizza or navy beans with pasta salad, green beans, and a garden salad.
Inmates could also buy treats like cheesecake squares, honey buns, Pop-Tarts, and cookies from the commissary.
