Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 56th birthday in prison as menu reveals stark change

The disgraced hip-hop mogul marked his 56th birthday with a stripped-down prison menu

  By Javeria Ahmed
Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 56th birthday in prison as menu reveals stark change

Sean “Diddy” Combs marked his 56th birthday behind bars this year, trading luxury celebrations for a prison meal and strict routine.

On Tuesday, the disgraced hip-hop mogul marked his 56th birthday with a stripped-down prison menu at the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey.

As per PEOPLE, Diddy, once accustomed to decadence and excess, now faced a basic menu of bran flakes, green beans, and a chickpea burger.

It is reported that the Bad Boy Recorder’s unusual cheeseburger favorite, applesauce, was nowhere to be found on the menu.

The morning meal, dished out at 6:30 a.m., consisted of fruit, bran flakes or whole wheat bread, jelly, and a side of skim milk and margarine.

In the prison Diddy was served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., including the option between chicken parmesan or a chickpea burger, and a beverage.

The lunch menu offered pasta with marinara sauce, sautéed spinach, and bread (garlic or whole wheat), followed by fruit or a sweet treat.

For dinner at 4:30 p.m. included cheese pizza or navy beans with pasta salad, green beans, and a garden salad.

Inmates could also buy treats like cheesecake squares, honey buns, Pop-Tarts, and cookies from the commissary.

To note, Diddy was sentenced in October 2025 to 50 months (four years and two months) in prison after being convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, a violation of the Mann Act.

