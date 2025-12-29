Kim Kardashian land in hot water over shocking Christmas gift for kids

Kim Kardashian has been called out after she gave a shocking gift to her kids on Christmas.
The SKIMS founder received a backlash for gifting puppies to each of her four children; North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.
On Sunday, December 28, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) founder Ingrid Newkirk shared a statement with PEOPLE and slammed Kim.
The statement read, "Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that.”
"[They can] try to make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter or paying for a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis," the PETA founder added.
On Christmas, Kim shared a series of Instagram Stories, announcing that her family has expanded to include four small Pomeranian puppies, featuring two with dark fur, one with a cream coat, and one with sable fur.
She captioned the sweet post, "Each kid got a puppy."
The reality TV star has yet to address the PETA controversy.