Cristiano Ronaldo ends year on ‘special moment’ with fiancée Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo ends his year with a “special moment” with his wife-to-be, Georgina Rodríguez, in Dubai.
The Portuguese footballer on Sunday, December 28, attended the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai with his fiancée, Georgina.
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner was also named as the Best Player of the Year in the Middle East in the ceremony at the Atlantis The Royal, Dubai.
After winning the honour, the Al Nassr star made clear his target to complete 1000 goals, saying, “My goal is still to score goals, win more trophies and keep pushing myself to achieve new personal targets. I will reach 1,000 goals for sure if I stay injury-free.”
It is worth noting that a day before receiving the award, the 40-year-old reached 956 goals in his professional career after scoring twice during Al Nassr’s victory over Al-Akhdoud.
Ronaldo also celebrated his new career milestone with a heartfelt post on Instagram.
Sharing the pictures from the star-studded award night, CR7 wrote, “A special moment to end the year on. I carry on with the same passion, commitment and hunger as always to reach my goals. Thank you to everyone who has supported me this year!”
In one of the pictures in the carousel, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player could be seen enjoying the event with a wide smile while sitting beside Georgina, both dressed in black.
Furthermore, Ronaldo is all set to play his sixth and last FIFA World Cup in 2026 in the US, Mexico and Canada, which is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19.