Joe Burrow set to return to Bengals practice after toe surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is set to return to practice after missing several weeks due to toe surgery.
The Bengals have announced that Burrow can begin a 21-day period in which he is allowed to practice again in a limited way.
Burrow could return to the team's active roaster during the practice window but the Bengals coach Zac Taylor said on Monday that Burrow will not play in the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
"Taylor said Burrow's status will continue to be evaluated each week," reported ESPN.
Burrow got injured during the first half of the Bengals’ Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Throughout his six-year NFL career, Burrow has experienced several injuries including torn ACL, MCL, and PCL as a rookie in 2020, finger dislocation in 2021, MCL sprain in 2022, calf strain in 2023 and a torn wrist ligament.
So far this season, Burrow has completed 21 out of 36 passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
Last year, he led the NFL with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns and he was also awarded the Associated Press (AP) Comeback Player of the Year.