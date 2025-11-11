Sports

Hamilton, Leclerc break silence after Elkann's 'focus on driving' warning

Ferrari chairman John Elkann criticized Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after Brazilian Grand Prix

  By Bushra Saleem
Hamilton, Leclerc break silence after Elkann’s ‘focus on driving’ warning
Hamilton, Leclerc break silence after Elkann’s ‘focus on driving’ warning

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have released statements on social media just hours after they were criticised by Ferrari chairman John Elkann.

According to Racing News365, Elkann outlined that both drivers must "talk less" and "focus" on driving amid a difficult F1 campaign for Ferrari.

The team is yet to win a race this year and endured a nightmare grand prix in Brazil last weekend as both cars failed to reach the chequered flag.

Hamilton suffered damage on the opening lap of the race following contact with Carlos Sainz, before being involved in a separate incident with Franco Colapinto.

Ferrari opted to park his car in the garage after the halfway point of the race due to the substantial damage inflicted on the car.

Taking to social media on Monday evening, Hamilton released a message off the back of a difficult race weekend in São Paulo.

“I back my team. I back myself. I will not give up. Not now, not then, not ever. Thank you, Brazil, always,” Hamilton said.

Team-mate Charles Leclerc was wiped out of contention in Brazil early on after being caught up in an incident between Oscar Piastri and Kimi Antonelli.

The 28-year-old highlighted the importance of unity to improve Ferrari's situation at the final three rounds of the year.

He said, “A very difficult weekend in São Paulo. Disappointing to come back home with nearly no points at all for the team in what is a critical moment of the season to fight for the 2nd place in the constructors' championship. It’s uphill from now and it’s clear that only unity can help us turn that situation around in the last 3 races.”

Notably, both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were forced out of the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix.

