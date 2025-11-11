James to step onto court with Lakers’ G‑League squad, hinting at his return

LeBron James will practise with the G League’s South Bay Lakers this week as he prepares to begin his unprecedented 23rd NBA season.
According to Sports Star, Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed the plan for the 40-year-old James on Monday before his team’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Redick initially said James was “literally practising with South Bay today,” but the team later clarified that the workout will happen later in the week because the South Bay team is off Monday.
Reaves said with a laugh, ““I told him he should play a game (for South Bay) which is kind of funny,” adding that he cannot wait for James to return and added that he won’t have any problems meshing back into the lineup.
“The thing about him is he understands the game, as everybody knows. Knowing him, he’s been watching these first, what is that 11 games and, analysing the game in a sense of where he knows when he comes back, ‘This is how I can help the team,’” he added.
James has yet to practise or play with the Lakers this season after developing sciatica near the start of training camp. The team has refused to put a timetable on his recovery, while the NBA star has not spoken extensively to reporters since media day in late September.
The Lakers got off to an impressive 7-2 start to the season despite significant injury problems for James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. The Lakers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-111 on Monday night to make it six wins in the last seven games.