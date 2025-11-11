Sports

John Cena wins first intercontinental championship, completes Grand Slam

John Cena captures intercontinental title becomes WWE Grand Slam champion 

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
John Cena wins first intercontinental championship, completes Grand Slam
John Cena wins first intercontinental championship, completes Grand Slam

The final appearance by WWE legend John Cena in the ring in his hometown of Boston created another memorable moment for fans watching at the arena or from home on Netflix.

At the opening of the show, Cena received an introduction from WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Following that, he spoke about the significance of appearing in his hometown on this night and how much the fans meant to him. 

However, leave it to one of the biggest heels around, Dominik Mysterio, to interrupt the proceedings.

Dom suggested that he was a bigger deal than Cena, due to holding the AAA Mega Championship and WWE Intercontinental Championship. 

After some insulting remarks, Cena became fired up and suggested this was not the night to go at him, because he felt "invincible."

He told Dom he'd let him walk away due to respect for his father, Rey Mysterio. 

However, that didn't sit well with Dom, who ended up staying in the ring and getting booked for a championship defense by Triple H right then.

Cena captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which is the only championship that had eluded him in his WWE career. WWE also announced on X that Cena made history, becoming a Grand Slam Champion by winning the belt.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Joe Burrow set to return to Bengals practice after toe surgery

Joe Burrow set to return to Bengals practice after toe surgery
Joe Burrow has experienced several injuries throughout his six-year NFL career

Taylor Fritz kicks off ATP Finals with remarkable victory over Lorenzo Musetti

Taylor Fritz kicks off ATP Finals with remarkable victory over Lorenzo Musetti
Lorenzo Musetti joined the ATP Finals replacement as Novak Djokovic

Ferrari boss takes shocking dig at Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc

Ferrari boss takes shocking dig at Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have continuously spoken about Ferrari's troubles

IOC set to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports?

IOC set to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports?
The transgender controversy reignited last year at Paris Olympic 2024

Novak Djokovic reveals retirement plan and year after ATP Finals snub

Novak Djokovic reveals retirement plan and year after ATP Finals snub
Novak Djokovic opens up about the final event that will see him hang up his racket

Trump’s historic NFL appearance during the Commanders‑Lions game ends with boos

Trump’s historic NFL appearance during the Commanders‑Lions game ends with boos
Trump booed at Washington Commanders‑Lions matchup, becomes first president since 1978 to attend a regular‑season game

Aryna Sabalenka reflects on ‘tough’ 2025 season after WTA Finals heartbreak

Aryna Sabalenka reflects on ‘tough’ 2025 season after WTA Finals heartbreak
Sabalenka gives credit for her 2025 season achievements to Team Tiger and the people ‘by my side’

Lewis Hamilton admits ‘living in a nightmare’ after brutal Brazil retirement

Lewis Hamilton admits ‘living in a nightmare’ after brutal Brazil retirement
Hamilton forced to retire as Ferrari’s comeback weekend collapses at Interlagos

Paul Tagliabue, former NFL Commissioner dies at 84

Paul Tagliabue, former NFL Commissioner dies at 84
The NFL has only had three commissioners including Pete Rozelle, Tagliabue and the current commissioner Roger Goodell

Carlos Alcaraz eyes world No.1 spot after dominant victory at ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz eyes world No.1 spot after dominant victory at ATP Finals
Carlos Alcaraz is close to finishing the year as the world's top-ranked tennis star

Lionel Messi transfer speculation soars after Turkish club drop major hint

Lionel Messi transfer speculation soars after Turkish club drop major hint
Galatasary club president Dursun Ozbek has dropped a massive hint about potential Lionel Messi move

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date revealed
Subscribers to PC or Xbox Game Pass will be able to play Black Ops 7 without paying any extra cost