John Cena wins first intercontinental championship, completes Grand Slam

The final appearance by WWE legend John Cena in the ring in his hometown of Boston created another memorable moment for fans watching at the arena or from home on Netflix.
At the opening of the show, Cena received an introduction from WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Following that, he spoke about the significance of appearing in his hometown on this night and how much the fans meant to him.
However, leave it to one of the biggest heels around, Dominik Mysterio, to interrupt the proceedings.
Dom suggested that he was a bigger deal than Cena, due to holding the AAA Mega Championship and WWE Intercontinental Championship.
After some insulting remarks, Cena became fired up and suggested this was not the night to go at him, because he felt "invincible."
He told Dom he'd let him walk away due to respect for his father, Rey Mysterio.
However, that didn't sit well with Dom, who ended up staying in the ring and getting booked for a championship defense by Triple H right then.
Cena captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which is the only championship that had eluded him in his WWE career. WWE also announced on X that Cena made history, becoming a Grand Slam Champion by winning the belt.