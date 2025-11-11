Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend Laila Hasanovic draws eyes at ATP Finals

Sports

  By Bushra Saleem
Jannik Sinner's girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, was seen supporting the Italian from his box, as he continued making strides at the ATP Finals 2025.

According to Sportskeeda, the top-ranked player confirmed his relationship with Hasanovic in his victory speech at the Vienna Open.

Sinner has previously dated Italian model Maria Braccini and Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. 

However, as he stopped appearing in social media posts or being spotted with Kalinskaya earlier this year, fans speculated about their relationship status.

The Italian confirmed that he was single during a press conference at the Italian Open in May 2025.

Cut to the 2025 Vienna Open, where he trounced Alexander Zverev in the final to win the title, and confirmed he was dating Laila Hasanovic during his victory speech.

The 24-year-old thanked his family and "girlfriend" for their support after winning the tournament. 

He said, “To my team, I have to speak in English. Thank you so much for the support. The work you put in, the effort... also to understand me at times is not easy, but thank you for putting in the effort.”

“Everyone here, with family, my girlfriend, friends. To my whole team and also those watching at home. Thank you so much for the support,” he added.

Hasanovic previously dated Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher, son of all-time great Michael Schumacher, but that relationship came to an end and now she is back in the spotlight with her latest sporting romance.

