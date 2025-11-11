Lamine Yamal injury saga: RFEF dismisses rift rumours between Spain, Barcelona

Rafael Louzan, the head of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) has dismissed speculation of a rift between Spain manager Luis de la Fuente and Barcelona boss Hansi Flick amid concerns over Lamine Yamal's fitness.
Yamal has continued to play full matches for Barcelona in recent weeks, even though he has been dealing with painful groin injury.
In recent days, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Yamal's injury which began when Flick expressed his frustration in a press conference, crticizing Spain for letting the young player stay on field for so long during their matches.
In response Spain coach Fuente emphasized that his team always puts players’ health first and urged critics not to overreact.
RFEF president said in an interview that the football federation and the national team are always in touch with the club teams to discuss and coordinate matters related to the players.
"We have acted in a coordinated manner and will always do so because the feelings of the club come first, and in the national team, we must take great care of the players," said Louzan, as per Goal.
He added, "They can rest assured that there will be no controversy in this regard. Barcelona coach wants his players in perfect condition, and all of that was just minor disagreements that wouldn't escalate because, from our point of view, there was no tension."
Spain’s national football team will now play against Georgia on Saturday in Tbilisi and then face Turkey next Tuesday in Seville.