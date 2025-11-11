Sports

Lamine Yamal injury saga: RFEF dismisses rift rumours between Spain, Barcelona

Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal has continued to play full matches for Barcelona in recent weeks

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Lamine Yamal injury saga: RFEF dismisses rift rumours between Spain, Barcelona
Lamine Yamal injury saga: RFEF dismisses rift rumours between Spain, Barcelona

Rafael Louzan, the head of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) has dismissed speculation of a rift between Spain manager Luis de la Fuente and Barcelona boss Hansi Flick amid concerns over Lamine Yamal's fitness.

Yamal has continued to play full matches for Barcelona in recent weeks, even though he has been dealing with painful groin injury.

In recent days, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Yamal's injury which began when Flick expressed his frustration in a press conference, crticizing Spain for letting the young player stay on field for so long during their matches.

In response Spain coach Fuente emphasized that his team always puts players’ health first and urged critics not to overreact.

RFEF president said in an interview that the football federation and the national team are always in touch with the club teams to discuss and coordinate matters related to the players.

"We have acted in a coordinated manner and will always do so because the feelings of the club come first, and in the national team, we must take great care of the players," said Louzan, as per Goal.

He added, "They can rest assured that there will be no controversy in this regard. Barcelona coach wants his players in perfect condition, and all of that was just minor disagreements that wouldn't escalate because, from our point of view, there was no tension."

Spain’s national football team will now play against Georgia on Saturday in Tbilisi and then face Turkey next Tuesday in Seville.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Hamilton, Leclerc break silence after Elkann’s ‘focus on driving’ warning

Hamilton, Leclerc break silence after Elkann’s ‘focus on driving’ warning
Ferrari chairman John Elkann criticized Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after Brazilian Grand Prix

James to step onto court with Lakers’ G‑League squad, hinting at his return

James to step onto court with Lakers’ G‑League squad, hinting at his return
LeBron James to join Lakers’ G‑League team for practice, marking another step forward in his rehab

Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend Laila Hasanovic draws eyes at ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend Laila Hasanovic draws eyes at ATP Finals
Laila Hasanovic steals the spotlight at the ATP Finals, cheering on boyfriend Jannik Sinner

John Cena wins first intercontinental championship, completes Grand Slam

John Cena wins first intercontinental championship, completes Grand Slam
John Cena captures the intercontinental title and becomes WWE Grand Slam champion 

Joe Burrow set to return to Bengals practice after toe surgery

Joe Burrow set to return to Bengals practice after toe surgery
Joe Burrow has experienced several injuries throughout his six-year NFL career

Taylor Fritz kicks off ATP Finals with remarkable victory over Lorenzo Musetti

Taylor Fritz kicks off ATP Finals with remarkable victory over Lorenzo Musetti
Lorenzo Musetti joined the ATP Finals replacement as Novak Djokovic

Ferrari boss takes shocking dig at Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc

Ferrari boss takes shocking dig at Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have continuously spoken about Ferrari's troubles

IOC set to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports?

IOC set to ban transgender women from competing in women’s sports?
The transgender controversy reignited last year at Paris Olympic 2024

Novak Djokovic reveals retirement plan and year after ATP Finals snub

Novak Djokovic reveals retirement plan and year after ATP Finals snub
Novak Djokovic opens up about the final event that will see him hang up his racket

Trump’s historic NFL appearance during the Commanders‑Lions game ends with boos

Trump’s historic NFL appearance during the Commanders‑Lions game ends with boos
Trump booed at Washington Commanders‑Lions matchup, becomes first president since 1978 to attend a regular‑season game

Aryna Sabalenka reflects on ‘tough’ 2025 season after WTA Finals heartbreak

Aryna Sabalenka reflects on ‘tough’ 2025 season after WTA Finals heartbreak
Sabalenka gives credit for her 2025 season achievements to Team Tiger and the people ‘by my side’

Lewis Hamilton admits ‘living in a nightmare’ after brutal Brazil retirement

Lewis Hamilton admits ‘living in a nightmare’ after brutal Brazil retirement
Hamilton forced to retire as Ferrari’s comeback weekend collapses at Interlagos