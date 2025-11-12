Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash split buzz with low-key romantic move

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s romance game is going strong!
The lovebirds recently ignited breakup chatter when they were seen maintaining distance at the London premiere of their new movie Wicked: For Good.
At the star-studded event, the duo – who has been promoting the exciting new installment of their 2022 film Wicked – did not pose together for a single photo, and was only captured in one frame, which was a group shot, where they were separated by many of their costars.
Shortly after their distant appearances at the premiere, rumors were sparked that Grande and Slater might have called it quits on their romance.
However, an insider close to the couple has now quashed the split buzz, revealing that soon after attending the glittery event, The Boy is Mine singer and the Gen V star made a low-key romantic move, displaying that their love game is still going strong.
“Ariana and Ethan are still a couple but they've seen the chatter online and it's not been easy. They were both at the Leicester Square premiere and the after-party at Brasserie Zedel but made sure they weren't seen together,” the source shared to The Sun.
Revealing their low-key move, the tipster noted, “When Ariana left the after-party, she went back to her hotel suite. Not long after, Ethan was taken there and went up to see Ariana to spend time with her.”
For those unfamiliar, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater began dating while filming for their 2022 movie Wicked.