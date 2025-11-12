Entertainment

Hailey Bieber shares secret to strong marriage with Justin Bieber

The Rhode founder revealed how she and husband the 'Swag' crooner are juggling with parenthood

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Hailey Bieber is opening up about her marriage to Justin Bieber, revealing that the couple is focused on taking things “a day at a time.”

Speaking with GQ, the mother-of-one revealed how she and husband the Swag crooner are juggling new parenthood and their relationship with their busy careers.

"We’re just taking it a day at a time," Hailey began.

"We both feel very protective of our son and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there," the Rhode founder continued.

Hailey mentioned that she was "really comfortable" with the balance she and Justin have struck when it comes to "sharing things and not sharing things" about their relationship.

The model shared that she didn't think there was "anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself."

"And I think for me personally, there’s so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it," she continued.

Hailey went on to mention that the Peaches singer has been a huge fan of her Rhode line and regularly uses her products himself.

"My husband uses Rhode, and has since the beginning and loves it, and I have a lot of male friends that are obsessed with it and use it," she said of her brand.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been married since September 2018 and are parents to one son, Jack Blues Bieber, born in August 2024.

