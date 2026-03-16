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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Millie Bobby Brown shares sweet tribute on first U.K. mother’s day as mom

The 'Stranger Things' starlet and husband Jake Bongiovi welcomed a baby girl via adoption this past summer

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Millie Bobby Brown shares sweet tribute on first U.K. mother’s day as mom
Millie Bobby Brown shares sweet tribute on first U.K. mother’s day as mom

Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating her first U.K. Mother’s Day since welcoming her baby daughter, sharing heartfelt moments as she marks the milestone as a new mom.

Sharing on her Instagram Stories, the Stranger Things starlet celebrated the British holiday, posting a mirror selfie with her baby daughter, whom she and husband Jake Bongiovi welcomed via adoption this past summer.

"Happy uk Mother's Day to all my uk mummies," wrote Brown over her photo.

The photo captured her in a white crop top layered under a white sweater, accented with clear glasses.

Notably, the tribute came after Brown and Bongiovi announced they'd welcomed their first baby together via adoption in August, sharing the news on Instagram.

"This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," she wrote in the post.

She added in her post, "And then there were 3."

Also in December, a source told PEOPLE that the Enola Holmes star had been spending "every second she can" before spending her first Christmas as a family of three.

"Millie is honestly the happiest she's ever been. Becoming a mom has changed everything for her," the insider said.

"Even with how crazy her schedule is right now with work and all the Stranger Things promo, she's with her baby girl every second she can be," they continued.

"She can't even put into words how much she loves her. She's really excited for the holidays too, since it's their first one as a little family."

To note, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in 2024.

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