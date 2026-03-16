Bruno Mars sets record straight after ‘talentless’ Taylor Swift tweet controversy

Bruno Mars is setting the record straight after fans accused him of liking a social media post that called Taylor Swift “talentless.”
On Friday, the Risk It All singer sparked a reaction on social media after he appeared to like a tweet lashing out at The Life Of A Showgirl songstress.
The post shared a clip of Swift onstage during her record-breaking Eras Tour, paired with the caption, “Genuinely how did she get famous? White privilege is crazy because imagine if an Asian was as talentless as her.”
Mars allegedly later removed his like from the tweet, per Pop Faction.
On Sunday, March 15, Mars responded to the report of him liking the tweet on X, writing beneath a post about it, “Taylor has always been supportive and kind to me. Only love over here. ”
He added in another tweet, “Spread Love on these apps!"
Notably, the tweet criticizing the Blank Spance singer was falsely attributed to BTS’s official X account, and its original source remains unknown.
Bruno Mars’ alleged love comes shortly after he and his Silk Sonic bandmate Anderson .Paak joked in November 2021 about Swift beating them on the album charts after they landed the No. 2 spot.