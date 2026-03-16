News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Bruno Mars sets record straight after ‘talentless’ Taylor Swift tweet controversy

Bruno Mars responded to the report of lashing out at Taylor Swift

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Bruno Mars sets record straight after ‘talentless’ Taylor Swift tweet controversy
Bruno Mars sets record straight after ‘talentless’ Taylor Swift tweet controversy

Bruno Mars is setting the record straight after fans accused him of liking a social media post that called Taylor Swift “talentless.”

On Friday, the Risk It All singer sparked a reaction on social media after he appeared to like a tweet lashing out at The Life Of A Showgirl songstress.

The post shared a clip of Swift onstage during her record-breaking Eras Tour, paired with the caption, “Genuinely how did she get famous? White privilege is crazy because imagine if an Asian was as talentless as her.”

Mars allegedly later removed his like from the tweet, per Pop Faction.

On Sunday, March 15, Mars responded to the report of him liking the tweet on X, writing beneath a post about it, “Taylor has always been supportive and kind to me. Only love over here. ”

He added in another tweet, “Spread Love on these apps!"

Notably, the tweet criticizing the Blank Spance singer was falsely attributed to BTS’s official X account, and its original source remains unknown.

Bruno Mars’ alleged love comes shortly after he and his Silk Sonic bandmate Anderson .Paak joked in November 2021 about Swift beating them on the album charts after they landed the No. 2 spot.

Leonardo DiCaprio Vs Pedro Pascal: Hollywood stars' Oscars looks spark 'mustache' memes
Leonardo DiCaprio Vs Pedro Pascal: Hollywood stars' Oscars looks spark 'mustache' memes
Michael B. Jordan marks epic Oscar win with surprise In-N-Out Burger meetup
Michael B. Jordan marks epic Oscar win with surprise In-N-Out Burger meetup
Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars
Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars
Timothée Chalamet's sister and Kylie Jenner's 'fake' Oscars moment sparks debate
Timothée Chalamet's sister and Kylie Jenner's 'fake' Oscars moment sparks debate
Oscars 2026: Hollywood honors Rob Reiner at 98th Academy Awards
Oscars 2026: Hollywood honors Rob Reiner at 98th Academy Awards
Brooklyn Beckham backs parents' secret ally at Oscars after Mother's Day snub
Brooklyn Beckham backs parents' secret ally at Oscars after Mother's Day snub
Timothée Chalamet awkwardly reacts as Conan O'Brien roasts him at Oscars 2026
Timothée Chalamet awkwardly reacts as Conan O'Brien roasts him at Oscars 2026
Pedro Pascal makes surprise move at Oscars 2026 amid Rafael Olarra controversy
Pedro Pascal makes surprise move at Oscars 2026 amid Rafael Olarra controversy
Zendaya stylist sparks confusion with shocking response to her wedding question at Oscars
Zendaya stylist sparks confusion with shocking response to her wedding question at Oscars
Jessie Buckley dedicates Best Actress Oscar for 'Hamnet' to 'incredible' mums on Mother's Day
Jessie Buckley dedicates Best Actress Oscar for 'Hamnet' to 'incredible' mums on Mother's Day
2026 Oscars In Memoriam snubs: Academy shockingly ditches notable names
2026 Oscars In Memoriam snubs: Academy shockingly ditches notable names
'One Battle After Another' sweeps Oscars 2026 with 6 wins including Best Picture
'One Battle After Another' sweeps Oscars 2026 with 6 wins including Best Picture

Popular News

Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars

Teyana Taylor's new controversy erupts after she loses big at 2026 Oscars

3 hours ago
Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’

Trump sparks firestorm over Iran war: ‘Maybe we shouldn’t be there’
2 hours ago
TikTok, Meta accused of risking safety to win algorithm battles, insiders claim

TikTok, Meta accused of risking safety to win algorithm battles, insiders claim
4 hours ago