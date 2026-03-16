Kylie Jenner’s stunning Oscar party look leaves Timothée Chalamet in shadows

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet shared a rare public display of affection as they walked the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the Academy Awards.
On Sunday 15, The Kardashians star and the Marty Supreme star were spotted sharing some sweet PDA while walking the red carpet at Vanity Fair's annual afterparty.
Chalamet leaned in to kiss his 28-year-old girlfriend’s cheek while placing a hand on her waist as they posed for pictures.
Jenner dazzled in a custom black sequin Alexander McQueen gown with a long feathered train, while Chalamet sported an all-white suit, similar to the Givenchy look he wore on the Academy Awards carpet just hours earlier.
Notably, while the couple is known for their PDA-filled moments in front of cameras, this ceremony was different as Kylie became the center of attention.
As per Dailymail, the body language expert Judi James shared that the control in Chalamet and Jenner’s relationship has moved toward the Kylie Cosmetics founder.
The expert said, “In body language terms this was without doubt Kylie's night.”
James noted that after years of Kylie often taking the lead on red carpets and orchestrating PDA with Chalamet, the Oscars marked a subtle shift: this time, Chalamet appeared more openly affectionate and attentive, while Jenner commanded the spotlight, posting viral clips and engaging the cameras like the star of the night.
She explained, “At previous awards shows Kylie has looked desperately keen to perform intense attachment signals with Timothee, wrapping her hand around his arm or placing a territorial hand of ownership onto his thigh.”
James stated, “She has held his head in place as they kiss and used encircling rituals to show off her love for him. “
At the Oscars, the couple appeared calm but distant on camera sharing that Timothée Chalamet seemed reserved during the stage’s teasing, while Kylie Jenner leaned in subtly, offering a polite warning, though the usual affectionate gestures between them were notably absent.