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  • By Sidra Khan
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Timothée Chalamet's sister and Kylie Jenner's 'fake' Oscars moment sparks debate

Kylie Jenner's interaction with boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet's, sister at 2026 Oscars goes viral, sparks shocking chatter

  • By Sidra Khan
Timothée Chalamets sister and Kylie Jenners fake Oscars moment sparks debate
Timothée Chalamet's sister and Kylie Jenner's 'fake' Oscars moment sparks debate

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's sister, Pauline Chalamet, have sparked a buzz online.

At the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15, the Kylie Cosmetics founder had her first public interaction with her boyfriend's actress sister, which generated quite a buzz on social media.

A viral video circulating online shows Pauline hugging her Oscar-nominated brother at the star-studded event.

After meeting with her brother, the Split actress directed her attention to Kylie Jenner, who also responded with a warm embrace and complimented her ensemble for the ceremony.

Referring to Pauline's dress, The Kardashians alum gushed, "I love this."

However, the interaction did not sit well with fans as they found the moment "fake," and pointed at their awkwardness.

While some speculated that Kylie Jenner doesn't like Pauline Chalamet, others suggested that The Devil Wears Prada 2 actress doesn't approve of the American socialite, sparking a debate online.

On Instagram, a user slammed, "Omg I love it ! Sounds little fake@there," referencing Kylie Jenner's compliment to Pauline Chalamet.

"I didn't see a sweet moment, I saw a suck up fake moment from Kylie," said another.

A third criticized, "Kylie could at least stand up and speak to her up."

Meanwhile, other fans pointed at Pauline's gesture, with one of them noting, "Timothee Chalamet's sister doesn't seem to approve of Kylie at all, and her not getting up to greet her didn't help lol."

"His sister is less than impressed with Kylie," a fifth expressed.

One more penned, "The sister doesn't like Kylie."

For those unversed, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since January 2023.

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