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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Blake Lively gets major support from close pal ahead of Justin Baldoni trial

Blake Lively sued Baldoni in New York federal court, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Blake Lively gets major support from close pal ahead of Justin Baldoni trial
Blake Lively gets major support from close pal ahead of Justin Baldoni trial

Blake Lively is reportedly staying strong despite the ongoing legal controversy surrounding It Ends with Us, with director and friend Paul Feig showing his support to her.

During the conversation on the 2026 Oscars red carpet, A Simple Favour director offered an update on the actress as her bitter legal battle with Justin Baldoni ,42, continues.

“Blake is great. She's great. She's just, you know, soldiering on and she's such a great mom and that's such the biggest part of her life that she just continues to be wonderful and their kids are great and she has a happy marriage and I love her,” Feig told Extra at the event.

To note, Feig and Lively shared a close bond as he was her director in the 2018 thriller A Simple Favor and its sequel, Another Simple Favor.

Previously the filmmaker also responded to speculation on social media about Lively that surfaced after her legal dispute with It Ends With Us co-star.

“Blake is an amazing collaborator, so when I read people’s misconceptions about how movies are made, it’s just frustrating for me,” Feig told Esquire in April 2025.

He added, “Every star I’ve worked with works this way. The idea that a star just shows up and you go ‘Here’s the script’ — please point me to one movie star who works that way."

To note, In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni in New York federal court, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation and seeking over $160 million in damages.

Baldoni denied the claims and filed a $400 million countersuit for extortion and defamation, which a judge later dismissed.

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