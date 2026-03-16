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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Michael B. Jordan marks epic Oscar win with surprise In-N-Out Burger meetup

The 'Sinners' star creates history at 2026 Oscars Awards ceremony with big honour

  • By Fatima Hassan
Michael B. Jordan marks epic Oscar win with surprise In-N-Out Burger meetup
Michael B. Jordan marks epic Oscar win with surprise In-N-Out Burger meetup 

Michael B. Jordan is making his historical Oscar win extra special! 

Another Black American actor received the top honour at the 2026 Oscars Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 16, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

After accepting the prestigious accolade for the Best Actor Awards category, Michael made a surprise appearance at the infamous celebrity eatery point, In-N-Out Burger.

During his unexpected meet-up with his fans, who have eagerly been waiting for his glimpse after beating Timothée Chalamet at this year's 98th Academy Awards ceremony.

In the viral footage, the 39-year-old American actor and director is seen cheered on by fans while In-N-Out workers prepared his giant food tray in the background.

As the video clip garnered the attention of fans, several netizens flocked to the comment section after finding out Michael’s move was full of "LA" coded.

One fan enthusiastically chimed in, saying, "This is exactly what I would do too."

"The fact that he is at In & Out with his Oscars, dressed to the nines, tells the whole story! A humble man with greatness within!" another noted.

While a third showered praise on the actor for his "million-dollar" smile. 

For those unaware, Michael B. Jordan has defeated Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Wagner Moura for the Best Actor category, as he won the trophy for his dual role in Sinners

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