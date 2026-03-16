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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
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Oscars 2026: Hollywood honors Rob Reiner at 98th Academy Awards

The tribute follows three months after Rob Reiner and his wife’s were stabbed to death in their own house in December 2025

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Oscars 2026: Hollywood honor Rob Reiner at 98th Academy Awards
Oscars 2026: Hollywood honor Rob Reiner at 98th Academy Awards

The Hollywood fraternity took its customary memorial pause at the Oscars to remember the lost members of their industry, with special tributes paid to a legendary director- Rob Reiner.

During the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, multiple stars worked alongside the late director on films including When Harry Met Sally, This Is Spinal Tap, Stand by Me and The Princess Bride to honour his life and legacy.

Reiner’s longtime friend Billy Crystal led the tribute, stating, "My friends, Rob's movies will last for lifetimes, because they were about what makes us laugh and cry, and what we aspire to be far better in his eyes: far kinder, far funnier, and far more human,"

Furthermore, the 78-year-old described their loss "immeasurable," and went on to say, "To the millions who have enjoyed his films all these years, I want you to know, here and around the world, how many times Rob told me that it meant everything to him, that his work meant something to you — and for us who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him."

The tribute follows three months after the actor-director and his wife’s were stabbed to death in their own house on December 14, 2025.

For those unversed, Reiner’s middle child, Nick Reiner, was immediately arrested on suspicion of his parent’s murder, a day after the horrible incident occurred.

Nick is currently charged with two counts of first-degree murder; however, he waived his right to a speedy trial in February and is now scheduled to appear in court on April 29, where he could face a sentence of lifetime or death penalty if convicted.

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