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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Michael B. Jordan shares heartfelt message after Oscars Best Actor win

The 'Sinners' star recalled his acting journey won Best Actor at this year’s Oscars

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Michael B. Jordan shares heartfelt message after Oscars Best Actor win
Michael B. Jordan shares heartfelt message after Oscars Best Actor win

Michael B. Jordan is reflecting on his “blessings” and the journey of “walking my path” after claiming the Best Actor award, sharing heartfelt gratitude and insights into his career milestone.

While conversing with the reporters in the press room at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, following his win, the Sinners star recalled his acting journey.

"I've always focused on trying to do the work. My father always told me don't expect anything to be handed to you," Jordan said.

"Do the work, you know, and it will figure itself out," he continued.

The Creed star added, "There is a selfishness in understanding that in your craft and your industry, this is a pinnacle — our industry standards that we put value in a big way, that competitiveness, we do want that, you know?"

"At the same time, what's for you is for you," he mentioned.

Jordan noted, "And you can't take anybody's blessings away from anybody else. So I'm just walking my path, man, just trying to be locked in. I always encourage other actors and other artists, no matter the medium, to try to keep that in mind and be honest and true, just dream big, man. Dream big and be kind of honest. I'm really big on pouring into the universe. That's how I try to live, you know what I'm saying?"

To note, Jordan won Best Actor at this year’s Oscars, beating Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), and Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Sinners, which set a record with 16 nominations, took home four awards, while One Battle After Another won six, including Best Picture.

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