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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Wendi McLendon-Covey breaks silence on skipping 'Bridesmaids' Oscars reunion

'Bridesmaids' actresses wows fans at the 98th Academy Awards with surprise reunion

  • By Fatima Hassan
Wendi McLendon-Covey breaks silence on skipping Bridesmaids Oscars reunion
Wendi McLendon-Covey breaks silence on skipping 'Bridesmaids' Oscars reunion  

Wendi McLendon-Covey has finally reacted after skipping the iconic Bridesmaids reunion at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony.

The 56-year-old American actress debunked a possible feud with fellow comedy-romance drama actresses on Sunday, March 15.

Taking to her Instagram account, Wendi shared her painful health update, revealing the reason behind her absence at the 2026 Oscars.

"In response to some of the DMs I'm getting: I had a neck lift last week because I'm tired of looking like a melting candle," she stated in the caption. 

Releasing a photo of herself, showing her neck wrapped with a supporting collar, she added, "So I had to skip the Academy Awards. No drama. Everything is fine."

Wendi was forced to share her update after several media reports claimed that the actress had skipped the Bridesmaids' iconic reunion as she is feuding with her other cast members, including Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper and Maya Rudolph. 

Despite Wendi's absence, the film's main stars attended this year’s highly anticipated awards show as they all gathered onstage at the event on Sunday, March 15, to present the award for Best Score, 15 years after the beloved comedy opened in theatres, breaking box office records. 

For those unaware, Wendi McLendon-Covey played Rita in the much-loved film, Bridesmaids, which was released in 2011.  

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