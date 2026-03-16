Leonardo DiCaprio Vs Pedro Pascal: Hollywood stars' Oscars looks spark 'mustache' memes

A hilarious moment at this year's Oscar Awards has unexpectedly united Leonardo DiCaprio and Pedro Pascal's fans.
The Last of Us actor and his Hollywood fellow Leo turned heads in surprising new looks at the 98th Academy Awards this Sunday - having an unexpected yet hilarious connection.
Pedro - known as "internet's boyfriend" surprised his fans with his appearance in a clean-shaven look, ditching his popular mustache as he graced the Oscars 2026 red carpet at Dolby Theatre in LA.
While his Hollywood fellow, Leonardo much to everyone's surprise, stunned onlookers with an unexpected addition to his face, a thick mustache.
The timings of Pedro Pascal's no mustache and Leonardo's moustache look not only left their fans in stitches but also sparked a hilarious meme fest.
Soon after both the videos and photos of the talented duo from the star-studded ceremony went viral, fans started a thread of "mustache swap" memes, jokingly claiming that the Titanic actor actually stole The Mandalorian star's mustache.
Pedro was a vision in a white long-sleeve button-up with a large flower over his heart, tucked into high-waisted, wide-leg black trousers.
While the One Battle after Another actor looked dapper in a black three-piece suit letting his newly grown mustache doing all the talking.