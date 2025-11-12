Entertainment

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX propel UK music industry amid AI threats

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX helped boost the UK economy by a whopping amount in 2024

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX propel UK music industry amid AI threats
Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX propel UK music industry amid AI threats

Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift have teamed up with Charli XCX to make a huge impact on the UK economy, with their combined star power reportedly generating an astronomical boost in revenue.

As per Dailymail, in 2024 the Houdini singer boosted the UK economy with her chart-topping album Radical Optimism and world tour.

The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker’s Eras tour drew 1.2 million fans across 15 UK shows, while Charli XCX’s Brat generated £1.5B from sales and streaming.

It is reported that the boom created 4,000 new jobs, bringing the total to 220,000 full-time musicians, songwriters, producers, and engineers in the UK.

Despite big tours from Take That, Bruce Springsteen, and Liam Gallagher boosting revenue, UK Music CEO Tom Kiehl warned the industry still faces threats, including from artificial intelligence.

He said, “While it is brilliant news that the government now acknowledges music as a high-growth sub-sector, ultimately the government needs to be judged in terms of the progress it makes in regulating artificial intelligence and unlocking EU touring. The status quo on these two big issues is currently tilted against music's interests.”

Earlier this year, Sir Elton John and Simon Cowell urged ministers to rethink plans to relax copyright rules, warning that AI could stifle Britain’s next big musical talents.

They claimed the plans endangered the UK’s thriving £126 billion creative economy and thousands of livelihoods.

