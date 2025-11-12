Dolly Parton feels ‘guilty’ for not having children? Find out

Dolly Parton has revealed if she feels “guilty” for not having children.
The pop icon gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE to promote her latest book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.
During a chat with the media outlet, Dolly revealed the sacrifices she made in her life to fulfil dreams.
She said, “I really realized when I was putting this book together just how much I had sacrificed in my life. I never had children, so at least I didn’t have a guilty feeling. I’m thankful that I got to see my dreams come true.”
The Jolene hitmaker added, “People say, ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what? Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started. I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine.”
Dolly also shared that age is just a number and one should not focus on getting old, instead, one should stay active and not dwell on it, adding that she's too busy to think about getting old.
On the work front, she released a memoir about her life on November 11.