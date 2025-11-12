Entertainment

Dolly Parton feels ‘guilty’ for not having children? Find out

Dolly Parton shares exciting deets about her new book 'Star of the Show: My Life on Stage'

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Dolly Parton feels ‘guilty’ for not having children? Find out
Dolly Parton feels ‘guilty’ for not having children? Find out

Dolly Parton has revealed if she feels “guilty” for not having children.

The pop icon gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE to promote her latest book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.

During a chat with the media outlet, Dolly revealed the sacrifices she made in her life to fulfil dreams.

She said, “I really realized when I was putting this book together just how much I had sacrificed in my life. I never had children, so at least I didn’t have a guilty feeling. I’m thankful that I got to see my dreams come true.”

The Jolene hitmaker added, “People say, ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what? Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started. I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine.”

Dolly also shared that age is just a number and one should not focus on getting old, instead, one should stay active and not dwell on it, adding that she's too busy to think about getting old.

On the work front, she released a memoir about her life on November 11.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Oscars 2026: 5 female nominees poised to win Best Actress race

Oscars 2026: 5 female nominees poised to win Best Actress race
From Demi Moore to Cynthia Erivo: Here's a list of five talented actresses who got nominated for 2026 Oscars

Taylor Swift receives invite from Backstreet Boys for duet in LA

Taylor Swift receives invite from Backstreet Boys for duet in LA
Backstreet Boys memeber AJ McLean invites Taylor Swift for a suprise performance in Las Vegas concert

NewJeans' Hyein, Haerin make shocking decision after intense legal chaos

NewJeans' Hyein, Haerin make shocking decision after intense legal chaos
NewJeans' Hyein and Haerin reveal their next move following sensational legal battle

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX propel UK music industry amid AI threats

Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX propel UK music industry amid AI threats
Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX helped boost the UK economy by a whopping amount in 2024

Hailey Bieber shares secret to strong marriage with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber shares secret to strong marriage with Justin Bieber
The Rhode founder revealed how she and husband the 'Swag' crooner are juggling with parenthood

Brad Pitt’s ‘obsession’ with Angelina Jolie sparks trouble with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt’s ‘obsession’ with Angelina Jolie sparks trouble with Ines de Ramon
The ‘F1’ actor’s ‘obsessive’ behavior toward his ex-wife Angelina Jolie triggers concerns in his relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon

Jennifer Lawrence mingles with Kylie, Kendall Jenner after criticizing Kourtney Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence mingles with Kylie, Kendall Jenner after criticizing Kourtney Kardashian
'The Hunger Games' starlet along with 'The Kardashians' stars spotted at a VIP dinner held at the Dior flagship store

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash split buzz with low-key romantic move

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater quash split buzz with low-key romantic move
‘Wicked’ stars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are speculated to have broken up

Kylie Jenner sets record straight on Timothée Chalamet breakup rumours

Kylie Jenner sets record straight on Timothée Chalamet breakup rumours
Kylie Jenner subtly addresses Timothée Chalamet split reports with heartfelt move

Ana de Armas finds new love after Tom Cruise split?

Ana de Armas finds new love after Tom Cruise split?
Ana de Armas sparks romance rumours after Tom Cruise split

Sabrina Carpenter to captivate in enchanting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical

Sabrina Carpenter to captivate in enchanting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical
The ‘Manchild’ singer is set to lead Universal’s magical musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year

Celebrity deaths in 2025: Stars who left the fans mourning this year
From the prince of darkness to a young South Korean actress, the world has suffered a great deal of loss in 2025