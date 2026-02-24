What is Bipolar disorder? Disease linked to Robert Carridane death

News
Robert Carradine passes away at the age of 71 earlier this week

The popular actor Robert Carradine, known for his phenomenal performances in Revenge of the Nerds and the Disney television series Lizzie McGuire, has passed away at the age of 71 after combating bipolar disorder.

Robert’s family confirmed that the actor committed suicide after struggling for a long time with bipolar disorder.

What is Bipolar disorder?

Bipolar disorder is a chronic manic disease that causes intense shifts in energy levels, mood, and behaviour.

Manic and hypomanic episodes are the major symptoms of the condition, and maximum individuals see bipolar disorders.

Though the condition is treated with drugs, talk therapy, lifestyle changes and other treatments.

People suffering from the disease experience tiredness, changes in appetite, feelings of worthlessness and hopelessness.

What are types of bipolar disorder?

Here are the types of bipolar disorder:

Bipolar I disorder: People with type 1 have experienced one or more episodes of mania. They also have episodes of both mania and depression.

Bipolar II disorder: People with bipolar II often face depressive episodes and hypomanic episodes.

Cyclothymic disorder (cyclothymia): People with cyclothymic disorder usually remain in chronically unstable mood and experience hypomania and mild depression for at least two years.

Other specified and unspecified bipolar and related disorders: If a person doesn’t meet the diagnostic criteria for bipolar I, II or cyclothymia but has faced periods of clinically significant abnormal mood elevation.

Bipolar disorder symptoms

Its symptoms include extreme mood swings, sometimes highs (mania/hypomania) and lows (depression). Manic symptoms include euphoria, intense energy, irregular sleeping pattern, risky behaviour.

Robert Carradine’s journey with bipolar disorder

Robert Carradine was suffering from the condition for nearly two-decades, as the family stated, “We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.”

The surviving family wants to spread awareness regarding Robert’s condition, as he has long-battled with bipolar disorder.

