Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’

Sadie Sink teases about her upcoming movie 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' after concluding 'Stranger Things' season 5

  • By Hafsa Noor
Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’
Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’

Sadie Sink has shared exciting beans about her upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Stranger Things star has landed a role in the fourth Spider-Man film, but her character is still unknown.

During a chat with THR, Sadie got candid about working with her favourite actor Tom Holland and reuniting with director Destin Daniel Cretton.

She said, “I found out while we were wrapping up season five [of Stranger Things]. Spider-Man has always been my favorite. I love Spider-Man. I love Tom’s Spider-Man, especially. To be a fan of something and then join it is a familiar feeling for me, because I was a fan of Stranger Things before I joined the show, but I was super excited about what they had planned.”

Sadie added, “I also worked with the director, Destin Daniel Cretton, in one of the first movies [The Glass Castle] I ever did when I was 14, so it’s kind of a full-circle moment. I had an amazing time working on that film. I can’t wait to talk about it more. There’s so much I want to share.”

While talking about keeping the plot secret, she noted, “That’s why I feel like keeping Stranger Things secrets are kind of easy because I have so many Spider-Man secrets I’m sitting on that feel even more secretive.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026.

Timothée Chalamet shares heartfelt note for fans after ‘Marty Supreme’ release

Timothée Chalamet shares heartfelt note for fans after ‘Marty Supreme’ release
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North shares sweet moment with Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North shares sweet moment with Bianca Censori
Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift

Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh Teller with heartfelt gift
Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as romance with ex-Chelsea star grows

Sydney Sweeney ditches Scooter Braun as romance with ex-Chelsea star grows
‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell cracks fans up with hilarious Vecna tweet

‘Stranger Things’ star Jamie Campbell cracks fans up with hilarious Vecna tweet
Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years

Harry Styles catches fans off guard with surprise music comeback after 2 years
Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth

Pete Davidson's girlfriend shares postpartum struggle after first baby's birth
Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments

Priyanka Chopra treats fans to daughter Malti’s adorable snowy moments
Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in emerald green at Holly Ramsay’s wedding

Victoria Beckham steals spotlight in emerald green at Holly Ramsay’s wedding
Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Chevy Chase's health crisis continues after being hospitalized for five weeks

Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria

Nicola Peltz’s Instagram move fuels outrage after Brooklyn blocks David, Victoria
Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode

Zoë Kravitz makes major move for Harry Styles as romance rumours explode

Popular News

Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’

Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’
18 minutes ago
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui
3 hours ago
Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025

Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025
3 hours ago