Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’

Sadie Sink has shared exciting beans about her upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The Stranger Things star has landed a role in the fourth Spider-Man film, but her character is still unknown.
During a chat with THR, Sadie got candid about working with her favourite actor Tom Holland and reuniting with director Destin Daniel Cretton.
She said, “I found out while we were wrapping up season five [of Stranger Things]. Spider-Man has always been my favorite. I love Spider-Man. I love Tom’s Spider-Man, especially. To be a fan of something and then join it is a familiar feeling for me, because I was a fan of Stranger Things before I joined the show, but I was super excited about what they had planned.”
Sadie added, “I also worked with the director, Destin Daniel Cretton, in one of the first movies [The Glass Castle] I ever did when I was 14, so it’s kind of a full-circle moment. I had an amazing time working on that film. I can’t wait to talk about it more. There’s so much I want to share.”
While talking about keeping the plot secret, she noted, “That’s why I feel like keeping Stranger Things secrets are kind of easy because I have so many Spider-Man secrets I’m sitting on that feel even more secretive.”
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026.