Labubu heading to big screen? Movie in development at Sony

Labubu, the toy phenomenon that has made it into everyone's life, either just online or as an accessory, could make a big-screen debut.
Sony Pictures, home of headline-making animation, KPop Demon Hunters, has acquired the screen rights to the Chinese doll brand with the aim of making a movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
As the deal was just closed this week, the project has no confirmed producer or filmmaker, and it was also not revealed whether the potential movie would be a live-action or animated film.
Designed by Hong Kong-born, European-based artist Kasing Lung and initially made by How2 Work as part of a line of monster figurines, Labubu became truly popular when Chinese retailer Pop Mart put it on shelves in 2019.
Aside from being associated with big celebrity names such as BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rihanna, who were seen sporting Labubu dolls as part of their outfits, one of the major reasons behind its popularity is the "blind boxes" marketing.
Pop Mart sells the monster dolls in boxes without revealing what's inside, and as a collectible item, consumers want either to complete their set or get their favourite doll, which increases sales.
Due to Labubu's craze, Pop Mart's profits reportedly soared by 350 per cent earlier this year.