Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘soon’ retirement statement just got major plot twist

Cristiano Ronaldo had left football fans buzzing recently after he hinted at his retirement plans during an interview.
After telling Piers Morgan, he would retire "soon," the Portuguese legend recently clarified the timeline in a playful twist during another interview on Tuesday, November 11.
In an interview with CNN's Becky Anderson at the Tourism Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he joked that "soon" mean "in 10 years," adding that “Let’s be honest, when I mean soon, it’s probably one or two years, I’ll still be at the game."
CR7 further added, "So, the moment is good, I feel very good in this moment, I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I'm enjoying my game in the national team and Al Nassr. So let's enjoy the moment and live the moment."
The 40-year-old players has already extended his career with the Saudi club which will kept him playing until 2027.
Despite Ronaldo's long and successful career, the FIFA World Cup is the one major trophy he has not win yet.
Asked if that meant the 2026 World Cup would be his last, he replied, "Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old and I think it will be the moment, and in a big competition."
The football legend is also aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.