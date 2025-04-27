'Titanic' star Ioan Gruffudd ties knot with Bianca Wallace in intimate affair

Ioan Gruffudd got married to his fiancé, Bianca Wallace, in an intimate wedding ceremony

Titanic fame actor Ioan Gruffud exchanged marital vows with his fiancé Bianca Wallace in an intimate wedding function.

The Fantastic Four actor turned to his official Instagram handle on Friday, April 25, to share a heartwarming glimpse of his intimate wedding ceremony with Bianca. 

In a joint Instagram post, Ioan and Bianca released touching footage from their private event with their fans and admirers.

In a viral video clip, the couple was seen sharing a PDA-filled moment while posing for the cameras on the ocean. 

"Mr & Mrs Gruffudd. Marriage now, wedding later," they captioned their post.

The couple included the globally known singer Martin Arteta's iconic song Past Lives in their wedding video.

As reported by People, Ioan and Bianca made their relationship public with an adorable Instagram post in October 2021.

At the time, the 51-year-old actor wrote the caption, "Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace."

However, the pair announced their surprise engagement in January 2024 after briefly dating each other for three years.

Ioan Gruffudd, Alice Evans divorce timeline 

It is pertinent to note, Ioan Gruffudd was previously married to his first wife, Alice Evans, with whom he parted ways in March 2021 before getting into a relationship with Bianca Wallace.

He also shares two daughters, Ella and Elsie, with his former life partner. 

