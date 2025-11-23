Royal

King Charles to grace historic US 250th Independence Day celebrations

The British monarch is set to join President Donald Trump in the historic celebrations of US 250th birthday

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
The milestone 250th Independence Day of the United States promises a regal spectacle with King Charles bringing his royal grandeur to the celebrations.

In its Saturday, November 22, report, The Sun shared that the 77-year-old British monarch is set to make a historic trip to the United States of America to join President Donald Trump in the grand celebrations to mark the country’s 250th birthday.

As per the outlet, the 47th US president intends to welcome Charles for a majestic State visit in the spring, provided that His Majesty’ health permits.

It is worth mentioning that King Charles is still undergoing treatment for cancer after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the diseases last year.

Furthermore, Queen Camilla is expected to join King Charles during the high-profile trip, which is being scheduled for next April, according to the insiders in both Washington DC and London.

To celebrate the 250th anniversary of the nation, President Trump’s team is planning a series of events, with the royal visit set to be a standout moment ahead of July 4 – the Independence Day of the United States.

King Charles’s visit to the US will follow President Donald Trump’s second State visit to the UK, which took place in September 2025.

During the high-profile visit, Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump, were warmly welcomed by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Wales.

