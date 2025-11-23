Sarah Ferguson plotting explosive revenge after being ‘harshly treated’

Sarah Ferguson’s absence from the public scene appears to be the calm before a major storm!
In a shocking new report by The Sun on Saturday, November 22, it was revealed that the former Duchess of York is carefully planning for a bombshell tell-all interview in the wake of her public downfall.
A few months back, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother faced an intense media and public scrutiny after her past emails to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced, in which she claimed him to be her “supreme friend.”
Following this, several charities and organisations cut off their ties to Sarah.
And when last month her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles, he and Sarah Ferguson were ordered to move out of Royal Lodge – an estate in Windsor Castle, where they have been living for decades.
Speaking to the outlet, an insider close to Fergie claimed that the former Duchess “strongly believes” that she was “harshly treated” and is now planning an explosive move to explain her side of the story.
According to the sources, Andrew’s ex-wife has already received a “six-figure sums” offer from US channels for a bombshell tell-all interview, which will mark her first conversation after the entire Epstein fiasco.
"Andrew has had his chance to tell the story. Now it's Fergie's time," said the tipster.
Sarah’s move could become a possible act of revenge against the royal family, as the source shared that “there's a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could cause embarrassment for King Charles and Queen Camilla, or other members of the Royal family. But there's not much they can do to stop her."
Another insider claimed, "Sarah and her team have had offers from all over the world for a sit-down. So she's thinking things over very carefully. She and her team know a televised interview would be make or break for her in terms of salvaging her reputation.”
"Sarah is actually quite keen to answer questions as she strongly believes she's done nothing wrong, and been harshly treated,” they added.