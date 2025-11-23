Princess Charlotte’s royal title at risk after major shift in family

Princess Charlotte could soon lose access to her royal title following a major change within the royal household, sparking speculation about the impact on the young royal’s future role.
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter may take on royal duties or a career, but when her father William becomes King, her brother George will likely become Prince of Wales, leaving Charlotte without a royal title.
According to celebrity broadcaster OSSA, “By the time William is King of England, his eldest son George will be Prince of Wales.”
"Her right to be Princess of Wales flies out the window when her brother gets the official title of Prince of Wales because a Royal lady can only be a princess if she’s married to a Prince or the daughter of a Prince."
Notably, Charlotte wouldn’t inherit a title immediately, but could become Princess Royal—the title held by Princess Anne—only if her father is King and Anne is no longer alive.
Princess Charlott’s royal title made headlines after the major shift of titles and honours in Royal family and King Charles has formally stripped his brother of all his royal titles and honors.
Andrew is no longer a prince, nor is he styled as "His Royal Highness". He is now officially known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.