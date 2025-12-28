Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown

Nick Kyrgios beats Aryna Sabalenka in special tennis exhibition match in Dubai

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown
Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown

Aryana Sabalenka was defeated by Nick Kyrgios in a Battle of the Sexes-style match on Sunday, December 28.

The women's world number one was defeated by Australian tennis star with a score of 6-3 6-3 in Dubai.

With only one serve allowed per point, both players made mistakes on crucial serves.

Kyrgios broke Sabalenka's serve to lead 4-3 and won the first set while in the second set, he fought back and eventually won the match.

After winning the match, Kyrgios said, "Honestly, it was a really tough match, she is a hell of a player and such a great champion," as per BBC Sports.

"I didn't really know what to expect. Whatever role I was to play, it was just another great opportunity to go out here," yhr player added.

While Sabalenka expressed, "I felt great. I think I put up a great fight. He was struggling, he got really tired. I love to challenge myself and I'd love to play again."

Kyrgios, on the other hand is set to make his long-awaited comeback to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International after being handed a wildcard.

It will mark his return to the ATP Tour after nearly 10 months away from the competition.

Kyrgios, whose injury and fitness problems have limited him to just five singles matches in 2025 last played on the ATP Tour in March when he was defeated by Karen Khachanov in the second round of the Miami Open.

The Brisbane International tennis tournament will be held from January 4 to January 11.

Imad Wasim’s wife Sania breaks silence with shocking divorce revelation

Imad Wasim’s wife Sania breaks silence with shocking divorce revelation
Ubisoft confirms in-game abuse in Rainbow Six Siege, no sign of major breach

Ubisoft confirms in-game abuse in Rainbow Six Siege, no sign of major breach
Hugh Morris, former England cricketer, ECB executive dies at 62

Hugh Morris, former England cricketer, ECB executive dies at 62
Imad Wasim announces divorce from wife Sania Ashfaq, requests privacy

Imad Wasim announces divorce from wife Sania Ashfaq, requests privacy
Luke Littler takes dig at Stephen Bunting after World Darts Championship

Luke Littler takes dig at Stephen Bunting after World Darts Championship
Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025

Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025
Liverpool defeat Wolves to extend Premier League winning streak

Liverpool defeat Wolves to extend Premier League winning streak
Ronaldo shares powerful message as he nears historic 1,000-goal milestone

Ronaldo shares powerful message as he nears historic 1,000-goal milestone
Diogo Jota’s sons lead emotional tribute in 'unforgettable' Anfield moment

Diogo Jota’s sons lead emotional tribute in 'unforgettable' Anfield moment
Electronic Arts to shut down THESE in January 2026

Electronic Arts to shut down THESE in January 2026
Aryna Sabalenka ‘excited’ for face-off against Kyrgios at ‘Battle of the Sexes’

Aryna Sabalenka ‘excited’ for face-off against Kyrgios at ‘Battle of the Sexes’
Kyle Whittingham to lead Michigan football into 2026 season at Citrus Bowl

Kyle Whittingham to lead Michigan football into 2026 season at Citrus Bowl

Popular News

Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet

Kris Jenner encounters Kourtney Kardashian's ex after backing Timothée Chalamet
47 minutes ago
Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown

Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown
37 minutes ago
'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

'Drishyam 3' producer exposes Akshaye Khanna amid lawsuit drama

57 minutes ago