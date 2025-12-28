Nick Kyrgios defeats Aryana Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes showdown

Aryana Sabalenka was defeated by Nick Kyrgios in a Battle of the Sexes-style match on Sunday, December 28.
The women's world number one was defeated by Australian tennis star with a score of 6-3 6-3 in Dubai.
With only one serve allowed per point, both players made mistakes on crucial serves.
Kyrgios broke Sabalenka's serve to lead 4-3 and won the first set while in the second set, he fought back and eventually won the match.
After winning the match, Kyrgios said, "Honestly, it was a really tough match, she is a hell of a player and such a great champion," as per BBC Sports.
"I didn't really know what to expect. Whatever role I was to play, it was just another great opportunity to go out here," yhr player added.
While Sabalenka expressed, "I felt great. I think I put up a great fight. He was struggling, he got really tired. I love to challenge myself and I'd love to play again."
Kyrgios, on the other hand is set to make his long-awaited comeback to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International after being handed a wildcard.
It will mark his return to the ATP Tour after nearly 10 months away from the competition.
Kyrgios, whose injury and fitness problems have limited him to just five singles matches in 2025 last played on the ATP Tour in March when he was defeated by Karen Khachanov in the second round of the Miami Open.
The Brisbane International tennis tournament will be held from January 4 to January 11.